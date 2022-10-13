Jeff Napa elated as NU gets a win over UP on the big stage

GETTING it done on the big stage this time, National University coach Jeff Napa acknowledges beating University of the Philippines is a "big deal."

"Syempre big deal na ito kasi season na ito eh. Every game, must win at kailangan namin ng panalo. So every team, we have to prepare talaga. Hindi kami pwedeng mag-take lightly dahil ito yung pinaghandaan namin, yung season," he said after the Bulldogs scored an 80-75 victory over the Maroons on Wednesday in UAAP Season 85.

Napa shrugged off NU's victory over UP in the the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, saying that was just like any other game.

This big win came just months since Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres, two of NU's main cogs last season, transfered to UP and joined their former Bullpups teammates Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, and coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Michael Malonzo and the Bulldogs gain a share of the lead.

Wednesday's game had a big fight feel, with both teams refusing to give an inch.

In the end, it was Napa's Bulldogs which had the last laugh as they forced a three-way tie for first with their 3-1 card.

Napa's main focus right now are those who remain, urging them to prove that NU indeed deserves the respect of the field and can be considered as one of this season's legitimate contenders.

"Sa previous season, we were establishing our identity. Our past three games, we didn't establish our identity, so yun ang challenge ko sa kanila, na ano ba yung gusto niyong ipakitang identity?" he said.

"So ngayon na kalaban namin yung one of the toughest teams, we don't know what our identity is dahil di nila nare-recognize. Kahit anong gameplan ang ilatag ko, pag di sila up to the challenge sa kakaharapin nila, balewala yan. Kahit si Tim Cone ang mag-coach dito, pag yung desire ng mga bata wala, wala pa rin."

"So little bit happy ako kasi medyo chinallenge nila yung sarili nila na hanapin yung identity na sinasabi ko sa kanila for this game. Still, the challenge is how to be consistent sa identity na pinapakita nila."

