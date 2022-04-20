Jeff Napa on Nash Racela after NU loss: 'Na-checkmate niya ako'

NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa is well aware of the golden opportunity that his side wasted following its 62-55 loss to Adamson on Tuesday.

Jeff Napa on loss to Falcons

Rather than reinforcing their seat as the no. 4 in the UAAP Season 84 standings, the Bulldogs put themselves in a precarious position as they desperately cling on to the last spot in the Final Four.

"Itong game na ito will hurt sa campaign namin this season kasi hinayaan namin maka-slip away yung panalo," he lamented, with his side sitting idle at 4-5, just a game ahead over joint fifth-placers Adamson, Far Eastern University, and University of Santo Tomas.

Napa's halftime wakeup call did not fully get the job done for NU as it failed to break away in the third quarter and could not find the right players who could make the big shots down the stretch.

Compare that to Adamson which had Jerom Lastimosa who took the baton and steered his team to victory.

The Bulldogs have yet to find a guy consistent enough to fill such role. John Lloyd Clemente, Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres, Shaun Ildefonso, and Michael Malonzo have had their moments through the first nine games of the season but there was never anyone solid enough to churn out steady numbers, especially on the offensive end, for the Jhocson side.

And it's an inherent problem that Napa knew from the very beginning, thus putting more emphasis on the importance of his call to his wards to always "act together."

"Kulang talaga dito sa team namin yung maturity eh," said Napa. "Marami kaming bago at yung ibang natira, parang ngayon lang nagkaroon ng experience. We have to rely on each other and we should act together. We have the capability, pero yung maturity mahirap i-fasttrack eh. That's why yung decision making sa endgame talaga, lagi kong sinasabi na we need to act together."

But it's not limited to the players themselves, with Napa owning up to the loss feeling that he could not get the most out of his players unlike in the Bulldogs' past games.

"It's all my fault that we lost. We'll give credit sa Adamson cause they really prepared hard for us, pinaghandaan kami para makuha nila yung panalo na yun. Credit to coach Nash [Racela]," he rued.

"Kumbaga sa chess, na-checkmate niya ako."

For every loss, though, comes its lessons and Napa is just keeping his fingers crossed that his young Bulldogs understand the importance that every game brings -- all the more now that they hold a game edge against their foes for a spot in the Final Four.

"Right now, this game ang daming absent at maraming di pumasok sa klase. So bukas, maga-attendance ako at sana pumasok na lahat para di na sila absent sa next game namin," he said. "Hopefully coming to the FEU game, we bounce back, correct, regroup, and let's see what will happen."

