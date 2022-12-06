Jeff Napa, NU unfazed by odds in semis matchup vs UP

LOSING their last two elimination games and playing below par in the last four, National University coach Jeff Napa has subjected his Bulldogs to a world of hurt, whipping them to form ahead of the semifinals.

"It's not the way we wanted to end the eliminations," he rued. "Ipinaparamdam ko ulit yung Holy Week sa kanila para coming into the Final Four, alam ko na napahirapan na sila at pagdating ng Final Four, mage-enjoy na lang sila."

NU ended up No. 3 and will have a tough task against twice-to-beed second seeds University of the Philippines in the semifinals. The Bulldogs and Maroons clash on Wednesday.

As much as the Bulldogs have become one of the overachieving teams in this campaign, Napa says there are problems to overcome such as immaturity.

"Kahit paano kasi bata pa rin itong team ko. This is their first time na maexperience na we’re in a comfortable situation na di na kailangan isipin kung makakapasok ba kami sa Final Four. Parang nag-sink in yung pressure sa kanila na, 'Teka, iba na pala ito.' Doon ko sila tutulungan how to handle that situation para ma-overcome nila yung adversity," he said.

Napa, though, believes that NU can hurdle everything through their hard work.

"At the positive side, we’re still in the Final Four. Uphill battle yung gagawin namin. We’re facing yung top two and they have a twice-to-beat advantage. So kailangan kung ano yung way na ginagawa namin from preseason up to the start ng season na ito, we have to claw back again coming into the Final Four," he said.

"Kailangan naming talunin ng dalawang beses yung nasa taas, pero yun ang pinakamasarap para sa aming coches at sa mga players kung mao-overcome namin yung adversity na yun."

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila, winners are not born yesterday. Kailangan pagtrabuhan natin."