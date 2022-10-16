JD Cagulangan returning in time for Ateneo rematch not intentional

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde clarified that JD Cagulangan making his UAAP Season 85 debut against Ateneo was by no means intentional.

"Talagang nagkataon lang na ready siya for today," the champion coach said with a chuckle.

Cagulangan missed the first four games of the Fighting Maroons while recovering from a left hamstring injury.

Monteverde said that the team was actually trying to get the third-year guard back as early as last week but played it safe and waited for the green light from doctors.

"Syempre ayaw nating pilitin kasi baka lalong mas sumama pa yung sitwasyon. At least for today's game, ready na ready na talaga siya," he said.

Coincidental or not, Cagulangan relished the chance to finally get back on the court - all the more as it came in an atmosphere reminiscent of the Finals last season where he hit the championship-winning basket.

His first shot in this game mirrored his iconic championship-winning shot five months back, this time completing a four-point play at the expense of Kai Ballungay in the first quarter.

"Iba talaga pag Ateneo kalaban eh, ang daming nanonood," the 5-foot-9 guard said after making instant impact in his comeback, pouring in seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in UP's 76-71 overtime victory on Sunday.

"Parang feel ko pa rin yung parang Finals namin. Grabe yung competition kasi lahat, walang magpapatalo. Kahit yung Ateneo, ayaw magpatalo. Kaya siguro nag-overtime din kasi andoon yung puso eh."

Coming back to the court brings such a riveting feeling for Cagulangan, who is determined to help the Diliman side win back-to-back championships.

Getting one over Ateneo is just the cherry on top of the sundae.

"Sobrang sarap talaga sa feeling na makabalik. Nag-uusap kami ni coach Gold, tinatanong niya ako kung excited na ba ako maglaro at syempre sagot ko talaga is excited talaga. Sino ba namang ayaw?" he said.

"Mga one-and-a-half months na bago ako nakabalik ulit. So sobrang sarap sa feeling, tapos makita mo yung crowd, yung UP community, tapos nanalo pa kami."

