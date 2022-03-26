NU rookie Janjan Felicilda stamps mark in big opening-day win

MUCH of the chatter in the offseason revolved around the Bullpups who departed National University.

Yet despite those losses, the Bulldogs can still take solace knowing that those who remain are ready to step up when their numbers are called.

After playing behind famed peers in high school, 5-foot-7 guard Janjan Felicilda was quick to seize the spotlight in his seniors debut.

Felicilda lit up for 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals to carry NU to a close 71-69 nipping of Adamson to open the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

"Nag-focus lang ako sa pinapagawa ng coach namin, yung proseso at gameplan na pinaguusapan namin," he said. "Yung depensa na binigay sa akin, doon lang ako nagfocus pero di ko in-expect na ganito yung kalalabasan ng laro ko."

It's a tough rebuild for the Bulldogs, but Felicilda's emergence to a bigger role only puts a big smile on the face of coach Jeff Napa, who said, "Swerte ko na lang na nandito si Janjan. Yung puso ng isang Nationalian nandito."

Jeff Napa and the Bulldogs score a tight win on opening day.

But the cross isn't Felicilda's own to bear with Napa also expecting the others to chip in and help in the Bulldogs' success this year.

"Hindi lang naman si Janjan, sa tulong din ng bagong rookies namin. Yung iba, sobrang excited lang kaya medyo nawala sa rhythm pero next game inaasahan ko na talagang mag-step up yung mga rookies dahil alam kong may ibubuga pa yung mga yun," the mentor stated.

Felicilda agreed.

"May kanya kanya kaming role sa team. Kung ano yung bibigay ni coach sa amin, tatanggapin lang namin yun tapos mag-step up kami," he said. "Hindi lang ako ang player sa NU. Siguro swerte lang ngayong araw pero kailangang mag-step up kami para manalo kami at magtiwala lang kami kay coach Jeff."

