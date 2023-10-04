Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 4
    UAAP-MENS

    Janjan Felicilda embraces starting role in first season with UP

    Former NU Bulldog primed for bigger role as mainstay in UP's starting cast
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    janjan felicilda, up maroons, uaap season 86
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    STARTING in his second game for the UP Maroons, Janjan Felicilda carries a bigger responsibility of delivering instant impact as a mainstay in the squad's core rotation.

    Janjan Felicilda on bigger UP role

    Albeit scoreless in the win against UE, Felicilda registered an efficiency rate of +18 on top of four dimes, four boards, and two steals.

    Fresh off his residency year after leaving NU, the 5-foot-7 cager recognizes the importance of such a pivotal role for a redemption-seeking Maroons side.

    "Sobrang importante ng role namin ni Kuya (JD Cagulangan) kasi siyempre, marami na kaming scorers — sina Harold (Alarcon), CJ (Cansino). Kailangan namin i-galaw talaga ‘yung bola. Kailangan namin sila ilagay sa tamang position para maka-score," Felicilda said.

    READ: Malick Diouf monster double-double powers UP past UE

    Whilst lined up with a stacked class of explosive talents in UP, Felicilda has full faith in his game and instinct to continue performing at a high level as the season progresses.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "Sabi nga nila Coach Gold (Monteverde) sa’min palagi na maglaro kami gamit ‘yung instinct namin. Kumbaga, laruin namin ‘yung talagang laro namin. Nandyan naman ‘yung mga plays pero guide lang ‘yun at tiwala naman sina Coach Gold sa mga desisyon namin," the former Bulldog said.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Ginawa ko lang ‘yung role ko as a point guard at nag-facilitate na ako."

      Felicilda will take on his former squad NU in a bid to forge a 3-0 start to Season 86 on Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again