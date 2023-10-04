Janjan Felicilda embraces starting role in first season with UP

STARTING in his second game for the UP Maroons, Janjan Felicilda carries a bigger responsibility of delivering instant impact as a mainstay in the squad's core rotation.

Janjan Felicilda on bigger UP role

Albeit scoreless in the win against UE, Felicilda registered an efficiency rate of +18 on top of four dimes, four boards, and two steals.

Fresh off his residency year after leaving NU, the 5-foot-7 cager recognizes the importance of such a pivotal role for a redemption-seeking Maroons side.

"Sobrang importante ng role namin ni Kuya (JD Cagulangan) kasi siyempre, marami na kaming scorers — sina Harold (Alarcon), CJ (Cansino). Kailangan namin i-galaw talaga ‘yung bola. Kailangan namin sila ilagay sa tamang position para maka-score," Felicilda said.

Whilst lined up with a stacked class of explosive talents in UP, Felicilda has full faith in his game and instinct to continue performing at a high level as the season progresses.

"Sabi nga nila Coach Gold (Monteverde) sa’min palagi na maglaro kami gamit ‘yung instinct namin. Kumbaga, laruin namin ‘yung talagang laro namin. Nandyan naman ‘yung mga plays pero guide lang ‘yun at tiwala naman sina Coach Gold sa mga desisyon namin," the former Bulldog said.

"Ginawa ko lang ‘yung role ko as a point guard at nag-facilitate na ako."

Felicilda will take on his former squad NU in a bid to forge a 3-0 start to Season 86 on Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

