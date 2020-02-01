Jamike Jarin joins UE Red Warriors as assistant to Jack Santiago

JAMIKE Jarin gets a new lease on life as he starts anew at University of the East.

The decorated mentor has been enlisted as the lead assistant for Jack Santiago as they are tasked to plot the Red Warriors' path back to contention.

Jarin is coming off of a three-year tenure at the helm in National University, amassing a cumulative 11-31 win-loss record, including a 2-12 campaign this past UAAP Season 82 where the Bulldogs finished dead last.

He also failed to make it to the Final Four with NU, a stark contrast to the bright days he had at the top of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets and the San Beda Red Lions, teams which he steered to championships.

Jarin is set to develop young players alongside Santiago, who himself was a longtime deputy of Adamson coach Franz Pumaren.





They are inheriting a promising UE core featuring Harvey Pagsanjan, Niel Tolentino, Clint Escamis and Senegalese big man Alex Diakhite.

The Red Warriors own the current longest Final Four drought in the UAAP, missing out on the semis for the last 11 years with their last appearance back in 2009 with a team led by Paul Lee.