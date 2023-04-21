Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    James Spencer joins Aussie semi-pro league, forgoes final year with UP

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    James Spencer UP vs FEU
    JAMES Spencer is set to forgo his final playing year with University of the Philippines.

    After four years with the Fighting Maroons, including a title-winning run in Season 84, Spencer will return to his homeland in Australia to play for the Dandeong Rangers in the National Basketball League 1 South.

    Adamson gains commitment of 6-8 Fil-Kiwi Jireh Tumaneng

    With the arrival of young talents to UP, the Fil-Aussie opts out of the Maroons’ revenge tour after losing the crown to Katipunan rival Ateneo last year.

    Spencer is currently on the mend after suffering a torn plantar fascia injury last May.

      "Wouldn't trade my experience for anything, so much love UP," the outgoing Maroon said in a tweet on Friday.

      Spencer helped the Maroons to the title as well as two runner-up finishes in four seasons with UP.

