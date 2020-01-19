Jack Santiago set to take over as UE Red Warriors coach

UNIVERSITY of the East is entering the new decade with a new era.

Jack Santiago is set to assume the head coaching post for the Red Warriors, multiple sources told Spin.ph.

This is the biggest coaching break for the Navotas native, who has long been a trusted deputy of Adamson coach Franz Pumaren.

Santiago has been with Pumaren from their days in La Salle and followed him in the PBA with Air21 and GlobalPort, before they returned to the collegiate ranks with the Soaring Falcons.

School administrators met on Wednesday and gave the baton to Santiago, with him set to be introduced to the team on Monday.

Santiago will take over the post left by the late coach Bong Tan and team consultant Lawrence Chongson, who handled UE last season and finished with a 4-10 record.

The Red Warriors have missed the Final Four for the past 11 seasons.

Lucky for Santiago, he will inherit a promising UE core flanked by Senegalese center Alex Diakhite, young guard Harvey Pagsanjan, and incoming rookie Clint Escamis.

Tiebreaker Times was the first to report on this development.