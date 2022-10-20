Jack Santiago on UE loss to UP: ‘It’s a learning experience for us’

UNIVERSITY of the East coach Jack Santiago isn’t too disappointed with the loss to defending champion University of the Philippines, but noted he expects a better showing in the second round.

The Red Warriors saw their two-game win streak snapped as the Fighting Maroons scored an 84-77 victory on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 basketball tournament.

"Maybe it’s a show of immaturity pa rin playing the No. 1 team. We saw naman na may top players namin na medyo nag-struggle din down the stretch. Maybe they felt the pressure," said Santiago.

"It’s a learning experience for us especially come second round. At least naramdaman na kaagad ng mga boys yung big games like this."

The Warriors absorbed their second loss in five games and now sit in joint fourth with La Salle at 3-3.

Santiago rued the Warriors’ shaky second half.

Ahead at intermission, 41-38, UE let UP go on a 13-2 run. The Warriors were able to trim the gap to 59-56 by the start of the fourth but the Maroons were simply too strong in the end

"Deep inside, I’m happy with my boys. Yung effort nila nandoon. Of course, 'di kasi kailangan na ipakita mo sa kanila na nasa-satisfy ka na kaagad. I want my boys to level up," Santiago.

"Nanalo kami sa big games namin before, pero ito yung isang acid test for us. At least ang maganda lang dito, makita mo yung effort, and yung probability na kaya naming … maybe in the second round, makatsamba," he added. Philip Matel

