    UAAP-MENS

    Jack Santiago formally introduced as new UE Red Warriors coach

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JACK Santiago has been formally introduced as the new head coach for University of the East.

    The school started a new era for the Red Warriors by introducing the new coach to the team in practice on Monday.

    "Thank you for the chance to be a part of the UE community," said Santiago, a former Mapua guard and longtime assistant coach of Franz Pumaren.

    Santiago was welcomed by school president Ester Albano-Garcia as he is handed the task of bringing UE back to the Final Four.

    The Red Warriors have missed the semifinals for the past 11 seasons, including a 4-10 finish last UAAP Season 82 under the late head coach Bong Tan and team consultant Lawrence Chongson.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

