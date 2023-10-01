Jack Santiago says Jack Cruz-Dumont a 'better version of dad' John

JACK Cruz-Dumont became an instant fan favorite with a solid display on his first taste of UAAP action.

The Fil-Canadian was among the stars in the UE Red Warriors' opening win in Season 86 over UST.

Asked to compare the young Dumont with his late dad, former Pasig Pirates star John Dumont in the now-defunct MBA, UE coach Jack Santiago has a clear favorite.

"Well, I would say mas okay ‘yung version ng anak," Santiago said.

"Lagi kong sinasabi kahit nung last time na I got an interview also na I may have a whole new (lineup) but they’re not considered rookies. Cruz-Dumont is already a graduate student and also with Ethan Galang and Gjerard Wilson," he added.

"Technically, maybe this is their first time in the UAAP but i would say na beterano na rin sila sa laro."

