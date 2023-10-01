Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jack Santiago says Jack Cruz-Dumont a 'better version of dad' John

    Fan-favorite Cruz-Dumont's maturity shone through in first taste of UAAP action
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    Jack Druz Dumont
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JACK Cruz-Dumont became an instant fan favorite with a solid display on his first taste of UAAP action.

    The Fil-Canadian was among the stars in the UE Red Warriors' opening win in Season 86 over UST.

    READ: Jack Cruz-Dumont on a mission as UE Warriors look to sustain resurgence

    Asked to compare the young Dumont with his late dad, former Pasig Pirates star John Dumont in the now-defunct MBA, UE coach Jack Santiago has a clear favorite.

    "Well, I would say mas okay ‘yung version ng anak," Santiago said.

    "Lagi kong sinasabi kahit nung last time na I got an interview also na I may have a whole new (lineup) but they’re not considered rookies. Cruz-Dumont is already a graduate student and also with Ethan Galang and Gjerard Wilson," he added.

      "Technically, maybe this is their first time in the UAAP but i would say na beterano na rin sila sa laro."

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

