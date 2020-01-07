DERRICK Pumaren's return to La Salle is official as the school made its formal announcement on Tuesday.

In a short statement, the Taft side welcomed back the veteran mentor who steered the Green Archers to the UAAP championship in 1989 and 1990.

"The University welcomes back coach Derrick to the Lasallian community as he maps out the new direction of the Green Archers," it read.

Spin.ph first reported of the reunion on Monday, bringing back the famed Pumaren family in Taft since Franz coached the team in 2009 and Dindo took the helm until 2011.

The statement also said that Pumaren's installation at the helm is effective Jan. 1, 2020, and sources close to the situation shared that the new coach is set to meet the team on Tuesday.

Also part of the staff are Gabby Velasco and Mon Jose, while last year's head coach Gian Nazario and team consultant Jermaine Byrd were both retained.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Final Four has been elusive for the Green Archers for the past two seasons, missing the cut including a fifth place finish this past UAAP Season 82 where they had a 7-7 record.

Expected to be back for La Salle are center Justine Baltazar, shooter Aljun Melecio and guard Encho Serrano.

The first order of duty for the revamped La Salle team and Pumaren is to prepare for the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, where the team will play as Eco Oil-DLSU Manila.