Goldwin Monteverde next in line as UP Maroons coach?

RUMOR: Goldwin Monteverde, the multi-titled coach in the high school division, is next in line to take over the head-coaching post for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

FACT: The truth of the matter is, this scenario has been raging in the grapevine since last year.

When National University-Nazareth School's bluechip standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano moved to UP and Kevin Quiambao left for La Salle, it was only a matter of time before Monteverde's run at the helm of the school's seniors team came to an end.

And it did.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his supposed first year in charge of the Bulldogs and ultimately led to their parting ways even before the son of Regal Entertainment matriarch Lily Monteverde could coach his first official UAAP game in the collegiate level.

But like in his previous coaching stints, including one at Adamson, it didn't take long for Monteverde to get back on his feet.

The most logical destination? UP, of course.

After all, he's already got his 1-2 punch of Tamayo and Abadiano there. The transfer of steady guard Cyril Gonzales soon made it three former Bullpups in the Katipunan camp.

There were talks of Monteverde taking over the Junior Maroons team, with insiders fully aware of his impeccable recruitment track record that factored heavily in his championship pedigree.

In some circles, though, some viewed Monteverde as a logical successor for the Fighting Maroons squad once coach Bo Perasol relinquishes his post.

Such talks intensified after super scorer Terrence Fortea chose to head to Diliman, further fanning the flames of the likelihood of the former Bullpups crew trying to recapture their thunder in the seniors level.

Making it a reality, however, would necessitate Perasol giving up the head coaching post he's held since 2016. He was the architect of UP's return to the Final Four and its first championship appearance in UAAP Season 81 back in 2018.

If that happens, it doesn't mean that Perasol would be ultimately let go, according to Spin.ph sources who pointed out that the veteran coach is perfect for a managerial role for the Fighting Maroons in the future.

Asked to shed light on the matter, Perasol said that as of the moment, everything in UP is in status quo.

As far as he knows, he's still the head coach, Perasol added.

"In the UP system, it is only the chancellor who appoints yearly any individual to be the head coach or the assistant coach of any varsity team," Perasol, who also coached Powerade in the PBA and Ateneo in the UAAP, told Spin.ph.

"This year, I was again appointed as the head coach of the UP men's basketball team by Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo. This season is my fifth for UP and this appointment will cease by the year end. In the next appointment, the chancellor will again decide who will do the job and so on and so forth."

The future, Perasol said, is something that is beyond his control.

"Unless, there are directives to me coming from the chancellor for this season, which there is none, the coaches are the same," he said.

If ever, this would be the first rodeo for Monteverde, who has been linked in the past to coaching vacancies in the UAAP such as the one at University of the East. Efforts to reach him for this story have not been successful.

And it certainly won't be the last, all the more if the UAAP championship continues to elude Perasol and the Fighting Maroons once the competitions resume.

That remains a big IF for now, and until then, it's still Perasol who's calling the shots for the maroon-and-whites.

