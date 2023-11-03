NU Bulldogs remain tough to beat despite injuries, says Tab

ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin believes National University remains a tough team despite the injury crisis in UAAP Season 86.

The Bulldogs (7-2) have four players uncertain to suit up as they take on the reigning champion Blue Eagles (4-5) on Saturday.

"Well I’ve said from the beginning of the season in the press conference, I thought they (NU Bulldogs) were a really, really tough team," said Baldwin.

"So many guys right now, ttag/Jolo-Manansala with the groin injury, Steve (Nash Enriquez) with the dislocated jaw, I mean we could go on and on, can’t we?

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"I know NU wants to get healthier but in spite of that, (Mike) Malonzo, (Jake) Figueroa, Omar John, Kean Baclaan, these guys are really tough players so their core is still really talented and really tough. They’re playing for the number one seed so they’re not gonna be easy." he added.

Too many injuries all at once

Baldwin acknowledged how most players aren't 'at a hundred percent' in terms of match fitness — prompting coaches to devise back-up plans on short notice.

"I don’t know why these injuries keep happening, but all the coaches are really trying to cover these scenarios and we just don’t know who will play," Baldwin explained.

"There’s a lot of pressure on these guys to play. There’s some bodies out there that aren’t a hundred percent," he added.

"We just should all pray that, I know God probably doesn’t care too much about basketball and I wouldn’t blame Him for that, but you know, if a quantum of prayers can help our players stay healthy, that’s a good thing."

