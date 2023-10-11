How Napa's practice walkout sparked NU blowout win vs UST

AS the NU Bulldogs returned to their winning ways in domineering fashion over luckless UST, head coach Jeff Napa revealed his furious outburst on his wards after an 18-point beatdown at the hands of league leader UP.

The Bulldogs' lackluster showing in their first loss prompted Napa to walk out from team practice on Tuesday and even smashed his water tumbler in the process.

"Hindi ako ‘yung gumawa ng game plan (versus UST) kahit itanong niyo pa sa kanila. Nilayasan ko sila kahapon kaya (the win) is all on them talaga," said Napa.

"Against UP, talagang sobrang sama. Kulang na lang wasakin ko ‘yung silya sa Araneta (Coliseum). Kaya talagang credit to them na sila gumawa ng game plan ngayon, sila nag-execute. Kumbaga, kaya naman pala nila gawin eh," he added.

"‘Yun lang, sayang ‘yung tumbler ko nawasak. Bibili na lang ulit ako sa Starbucks."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Napa, however, stressed how his assertive display of tough love carries the goal of sharpening his wards' form, togetherness, and morale moving forward.

"I’m just sending a strong message to them na this UAAP (season), if you want to target at the top level, you make sure (among) yourselves that you give your best even though ‘yung odds, hindi napupunta sa amin talaga," Napa explained.

Bulldogs' prompt response to Napa's rage

Player of the game Jolo Manansala, who dished out 13 points, four boards, and one assist in the 18-point rout of the Tigers, revealed what went down in the immediate aftermath of Napa's outburst.

"Ginawa namin kasi nu’ng training na umalis si Coach Jeff (Napa) at binasag niya yung tumbler niya, nag-stay pa kami para ituloy ‘yung-practice kaso wala talaga. Hindi niya kami pinapansin, wala siyang pakialam," Manansala bared.

"Sa talo namin sa UP, ang bigat na tapos ang sama pa ng training namin (for UST). Kaya kagabi, kumain kami as a team, nag-usap-usap, nag-open forum kumbaga para malaro namin ‘yung nilaro namin against Ateneo," he added.

Fixing a broken 'bond'

The Bulldogs mentor swiftly used his tumbler-smashing episode as a pertinent analogy to how his wards should rebuild and regroup as one cohesive unit.

"Given naman na na they’re talented talaga pero once you carry your team or bitbitin mo nang sarili, may problema talaga. Hindi mo naman kailangan bitbitin ‘yung mundo. Meron kang 16 na kasama para pag-tulong-tulungang bitbitin ‘yang mundo na ‘yan eh," the NU coach said.

"Kumbaga ‘yang tumbler na ‘yan, kung kayo sama-sama niyo mabubuo ulit ‘yan. Sama-sama niyong pagdidikitan ‘yan, lagyan niyo lang ng Mighty Bond eh."

Against intrinsic team factors such as youth and inexperience, riding the learning curve as a team remains of dire importance for the veteran tactician.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Bata pa rin eh, hindi ko pa rin pwedeng sabihing beterano. Steve Nash (Enriquez) on his third year, (Jolo Manansala) on his third year, Kean (Baclaan) on his second year nandun ‘yung intention pero ‘yung execution medyo du’n nagkamali kumbaga," said Napa.

"Still, sabi ko nga sa kanila, mananalo kami as a group. ‘Yung team effort namin talaga ang dapat mangibabaw ngayon, hindi ‘yung pagiging selfish o pagiging makasarili ng bawat player. Last time (versus UP), naging selfish lahat eh," he added.

"Pero natuto naman sila and coming into the next games, let’s see how they will respond from the mistakes na nangyari sa UP. Hopefully, maging consistent."

