Goldwin on Maroons health issues: 'Sa Final Four ... titiisin na natin yan'

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde expects the Maroons to be at their best regardless of the nagging pains as they take on National University on Wednesday in the UAAP Final Four.

"Pagdating na sa Final Four, yung mga health concerns at iba pa, titiisin na natin yan. Whatever happens, pag Final Four, I'm sure as a team, we'll be really ready to fight for it," he said.

The Fighting Maroons endured injuries for most of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, with key players like Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan, and Terrence Fortea, among others, playing hurt and even missing games.

Monteverde is hoping the Maroons, who lost two of their last three games in the eliminations, would do much better in the semis.

"Since day one sa first game namin, tinitignan namin lagi is one game at a time. I've been very consistent on what to work on and definitely, marami kaming natutunan as a team sa mga talo na yun," he said, with the Fighting Maroons' last defeat coming at the hands of Ateneo, 75-67, on Nov. 26.

With 12 days to prepare, Monteverde is confident No. 2 UP can hold off No. 3 NU.

"Kami naman, importante na every game na we just have to make sure we come really prepared. I don't really put much thought sa sitwasyon na yun. Ang importante, maging ready kami sa Final Four," he said.