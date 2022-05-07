What Monteverde told Maroons when they were down 14 vs Archers

AGAINST all odds, University of the Philippines just wanted to compete.

Forget the hounding history of squandering a twice-to-beat advantage from Season 82.

Forget not having CJ Cansino and five other players due to food poisoning.

Forget the monumental challenge that awaits whoever gets through in the Final Four.

Goldwin Monteverde on pep talk

Coach Goldwin Monteverde only wanted the Fighting Maroons to give it nothing but their all in this win-or-go home tiff against La Salle on Friday.

"Last night, we talked as a team and siguro doon din nagmula lahat ng situations. We talked about yung making a decision na whatever happens, we will fight till the end," he said.

"We asked ourselves if this is really worth it despite everything that's happening, is it worth fighting for? But we all made that decision to fight for the UP community, to fight for what we prepared for."

And even when the tides seem to be against them with the Green Archers leading by 14, 70-56, with 7:04 remaining, Monteverde just reminded his Fighting Maroons to stick together.

"Last seven minutes, binabalikan lang namin yung pinag-uusapan namin since last night na whatever happens, we're still here, we got this, and just don't give up," he said.

What followed was a comeback to remember, with Carl Tamayo leading the charge for the resolute UP side that showed maturity beyond its age to pull off the awe-inspiring 78-74 win and earn a return trip to the Finals.

Monteverde, the architect of it all, was just all praises for the fortitude that his side displayed.

"I think more than the Xs and Os, yung heart ng team kanina is the most important thing," he said. "Di lang naman sa Xs and Os yun, but whatever the team did kanina, it was really special for them and I think defined them kung anong klaseng character the UP Fighting Maroons have."

But the job isn't over, with UP now making the quick pivot as it faces Ateneo in the best-of-three championship series.

It's the dream matchup between the top two teams this season, yet Monteverde urged his wards to forget what happened in the past and focus on what's ahead.

"Whatever happened the other day, tapos na yun eh, so right now we just have to review what to work on," said the mentor, with UP being the only team to inflict a blemish on the erstwhile immaculate Ateneo record this season.

"We'll still find yung improvements para sa team namin,and next siguro, we’re gonna study yung Ateneo and be ready for them if ever for the Finals."

