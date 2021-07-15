IT'S looking like a two-horse race for the vacated head coaching post at University of the Philippines as Goldwin Monteverde faces a stiff competition for the job, with Patrick Aquino also considered for the post.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that the Fighting Maroons are currently looking at the two coaches after Bo Perasol after he formally stepped down from his role on Thursday.

Monteverde and Aquino are in the list submitted by Perasol to school officials.

Monteverde has been the favorite to get the position especially after the former National University-Nazareth School mentor brought in three recruits in Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Carl Tamayo, and former Gilas Youth members Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea to the Maroons.

He has enjoyed a decorated career in the high school division, winning titles for Chiang Kai Shek, Adamson, and NU, steering the Bullpups to back-to-back UAAP juniors crowns.

Goldwin Monteverde

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Monteverde briefly held the post for the Bulldogs until last year with the global COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of UAAP Season 83 and the eventual exodus of NU players.

Aquino, meanwhile, also has a legitimate case to take the role for his alma mater.

With him calling the shots, Gilas Pilipinas Women made it to Level I of Fiba Asia and won its first gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

He was also the architect of the NU Lady Bulldogs' run of six championships with a 96-0 win streak.

Aquino also serves as the team manager for Blackwater Bossing in the PBA.

Others in Perasol's list are his assistants Poch Juinio, Xavi Nunag, and Mo Gingerich.

Joining holdover Ricci Rivero in the Fighting Maroons roster are rookies like Tamayo, Abadiano, Fortea, Bismarck Lina, and RC Calimag, and transferees CJ Cansino and Maodo Malick Diouf.

