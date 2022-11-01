Nothing personal in UP Maroons win over NU Bulldogs, says Goldwin

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde insisted that there's really no added motivation for him as the Maroons took the 75-63 victory over National University on Sunday.

"Honestly, hindi naman. It’s not about NU," he said.

The Bulldogs were the only team to put a blemish on an otherwise immaculate record of the Fighting Maroons in the first round and this triumph allowed the defending champions to atone for that hiccup.

The victory took a little more weight considering the atmosphere inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum which felt like a championship game.

Adding color was the history between NU and Monteverde, together with a few of his players, among them instrumental in getting the victory, specifically former Bulldogs Cyril Gonzales and Carl Tamayo.

Yet Monteverde's focus was on the bigger goal which was to keep on pushing UP closer to a title repeat as it sits atop the standings at 7-1.

"Kumbaga kami, we just talked about opening up 'yung second round, gather as many wins we could to enter the Final Four, and have that shot again in the finals," he said.

Regardless of who the Fighting Maroons are facing, the approach never changes for Monteverde.

"Every game naman we treat the same. So for me, this win would get us closer sa goal namin," he said.

