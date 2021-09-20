UP backers confident Monteverde will end Maroons title drought

CAN Goldwin Monteverde turn the tides for University of the Philippines and finally end the school's more than three decade-long UAAP title drought?

The team's most ardent backers would like to believe so, especially after giving the keys to the Fighting Maroons to the son of Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde.

"When we were assessing Goldwin's application, the No. 1 consideration was his basketball mind. One thing that was very obvious was that he's a winner," said UP top booster and Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla in a recent Sandwich Sessions with Summit Media editors and writers.

Monteverde's track record does speak for itself, bagging awards while steering his teams to championships in his time in Chiang Kai Shek, Adamson, and National University-Nazareth School.

"He's proven himself in every level, from kindergarten to grade school, to high school, he's been a winner throughout all these levels," Remulla remarked.

What's lacking in Monteverde's resume, however, is a run in the seniors team as he has never held a post for a collegiate team until now. He replaces Bo Perasol at the helm in UP.

Nevertheless, Remulla is firm on UP's stance that the school believes the mentor is ready for primetime.

"I think it's time to bring his talents to the college level. I think he's ready to coach in the big leagues," he said, with Monteverde being reunited with his former high school stars Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea in the Fighting Maroons camp.

"I think he has a great basketball mind and he has a great winning mindset and I think he's a great addition to UP."

