Goldwin on Santiago: 'Minsan may masasabi tayo na 'di natin talaga gusto'

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde couldn't help but emphatize with University of the East counterpart Jack Santiago, saying it's unavoidable for some people to get caught up in the moment.

"Syempre, yung emosyon sa game, minsan may masasabi tayo na di naman natin talaga gusto," he said.

Two-game suspension

Santiago was slapped with a two-game suspension by UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante for instructing his players "to harm" Maroons guard Ricci Rivero - an allegation that the UE mentor has outrightly denied.

Yet Monteverde commisserated with Santiago and knows that as coaches, they try their very best just to pump life to their teams especially when they're playing lethargic.

"Sometimes, we would find ways na itaas yung morale ng player or maybe yung intensity ng player. Siguro it’s just part of the game," he said.

However, the UP coach clarified that he's not in a position to mete out judgment all the more that he did not hear a word that Santiago blurted out.

"Sa totoo lang, di ko narinig," he said.

