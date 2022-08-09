Gilas Youth guard Renzo Competente commits to FEU

FAR Eastern University has secured the commitment of Gilas Pilipinas Youth guard Renzo Competente.

His father Lloyd confirmed the move to Spin.ph with the 6-foot-2 guard from Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, California now moving to Morayta.

"FEU made us feel na Renzo is special. They didn’t just dwell on how their program will help Renzo fulfill his dreams, but rather it is how they explained to us na FEU and Renzo together can reach new heights," he said.

The elder Competente also expressed gratitude to head coach Olsen Racela and athletic director Mark Molina for their unwavering dedication in ensuring the future for Renzo, saying, "Not only do they want Renzo but they definitely need him. Hinimay-himay nila lahat ng pros and cons, lahat ng points bakit mage-excel si Renzo sa kanila given his skills and spot sa FEU’s roster."

The 17-year-old Competente can suit up for the Tamaraws starting in UAAP Season 86 next year and has his full five playing years in college.

Competente was one of the standout performers for the Philippines in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar last June, being the second-best scorer for the team with his averages of 11.7 points on 39-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.7 assists.

He poured 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with five rebounds in the Philippines' 95-87 win over Iran in the classification phase to finish at seventh place in the continental youth tourney.

Competente will be a huge shot in the arm for FEU, which is in the midst of a youth revolution with Xyrus Torres, Royce Alforque, and Chiolo Anonuevo all raring to breakout and support its leader L-Jay Gonzales.

