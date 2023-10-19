Abadiano pleased to see UP Maroons go to 'Battle of Katipunan' on a high

RIGHT before their highly anticipated Battle of Katipunan versus Ateneo on Sunday, UP playmaker Gerry Abadiano was pleased to see the Maroons survive the 'battle of pride' against La Salle.

"Nag-start kami ng slow so nu'ng second half talaga, it was about pride na talaga — kung sino mas gustong manalo, kung sino 'yung lalaban nang sobra-sobra talaga," Abadiano said.

"Blessed kami na nakuha namin 'yung panalo pero siyempre first round pa lang naman 'to. Hindi pa kami tapos."

With his season-best 13 points, four boards, two dimes, and a steal, the 22-year-old Maroon had a lot of fight left in the dying moments as he nailed the shot that gave UP a crucial 65-63 lead in the final minute of play.

And for Abadiano, timing was everything.

"Siguro ginawa ko lang 'yung role ko sa team namin. Kung may open shot, i-try ko lang. It’s all about timing naman eh. Hindi ko pwedeng i-force iyong mga tira ko. Na-swertehan na lang siguro na 'yung mga tira ko pumapasok," he said.

Understandably so, the 6-0 Maroons were ecstatic as captain CJ Cansino intercepted a pass to spoil the Archers' potential game-tying play, completing the Maroons' spirited fightback from as much 12 points down.

"'Yung pinaghirapan namin nu'ng buong game, worth it talaga kaya lahat kami sigawan, masaya. Alam namin na pinaghirapan namin 'yung panalo na 'to," Abadiano said.

From a triumphant battle of pride, UP will stake its perfect record in the Battle of Katipunan against defending champion Ateneo on Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

