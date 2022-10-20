Abadiano finds niche on defense in UP team stacked with scoring options

GERRY Abadiano knows all too well that University of the Philippines has more than enough scoring options.

So he's building a case for his defense.

"Iniisip ko lang yung kailangan ng team. Kumbaga sa team kasi namin, may kanya-kanyang roles kami," he said. "Last season, marami kaming scorers and ngayon, marami pa rin kaming scorers. Nag-focus lang ako kung ano yung role ko as a player which is yun nga, yung depensa."

Abadiano has been doing a good job at it so far, hounding the opposing backcourt as UP escaped with an 84-77 victory over the relentless University of the East squad on Wednesday for its fifth win in six UAAP Season 85 games.

He contributed 13 points, two rebounds, and one assist to the Maroons. More importantly, his defensive mindset earned him 22 minutes of exposure, which translated to a team-best plus-9 for the defensive lynchpin.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The former high school phenom has come to accept that he really doesn't need to score much with guys like Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and even JD Cagulangan doing much of the ofensive work for the Diliman-based side.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Siguro kung iisipin ko sa game, yun yung maitutulong ko eh. Kasi marami naman diyang magaling mag-score at tumira like sila Carl, sila JD, di ba?" said the 6-foot Ilonggo.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.