Gani Stevens on the move again, transfers from UE to UP

THE UP Fighting Maroons have acquired 6-foot-7 Filipino-American big man Gani Stevens.

Stevens, a University of Sto. Tomas recruit early last year, played for the University of the Eastin Season 85 and is now joining the Maroons. He will be eligible to play in Season 87 for the Maroons, who will bid farewell to MVP Malick Diouf after Season 86.

"We already love what we have right now with Francis, Seven, and Luis," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"Adding another young, hardworking center in Gani will certainly give us more versatility in our frontcourt as we continue to build our program in the seasons to come," he added.

In his lone season for UE, Stevens tallied 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists as the team's first-choice center throughout the elimination round.

UP’s frontline includes young guns Sean Alter (6'9), Seven Gagate (6'8), Luis Pablo (6'7), Lebron Lopez (6'5), LA Andres (6'5), Mark Belmonte (6'5), and Aldous Torculas (6'4).

With Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, James Spencer and six others leaving the Maroons, UP men’s basketball program director Bo Perasol acknowledged the need to secure the team's future.

"Nagiging bihira na lang ang players na tinatapos ang five years sa college ngayon e, so we want to be prepared whenever one of our players plays well tapos gets offers sa international o sa pro," Perasol said.

"We're happy and proud sa nangyari kay Carl, siyempre. At the same time, we have to be secured din sa programa natin."

