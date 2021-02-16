Franz Pumaren steps down as Adamson coach to focus on councilor duty

FRANZ Pumaren has formally tendered his resignation from Adamson.

The San Marcelino-based school released a statement on Tuesday, thanking the milti-titled mentor for guiding the Soaring Falcons for the better part of the past half-decade.

"As Adamson University understands the desire of Coach Franz to give full-time service to his constituents in his district in Quezon City, we announce with a heavy heart that Coach Franz will cease mentoring the Adamson Falcons effective this current year," it wrote.

"The whole Adamson community would like to thank Coach Franz Pumaren for his unselfish sharing of his time and talent with the Adamson Men’s Varsity Team, masterfully lifting once again the standing of the Falcons in the prestigious UAAP League. His unique brand of coaching has carried the Falcons through several respectable finishes in the last five UAAP seasons which were considered by the Adamson community as the most electrifying Falcon seasons by far."

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

"To Coach Franz, we will forever be grateful. We could not have pulled off the Falcons' comeback in the UAAP podium without you."

Under Pumaren's guidance, Adamson made it to the Final Four for three of the last four seasons and was a legitimate title contender behind the likes of Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti.

He amassed a 31-29 record, with the Soaring Falcons' best outing coming in UAAP Season 81 where they took the second-seed with their 10-4 card just to fall to the University of the Philippines in the Final Four.

Deputy coach Mike Fermin, who also holds the post in the high school level with the Baby Falcons, has been named as an interim head coach as the school continues its search for a new steward heading into the next UAAP season.