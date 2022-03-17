Fourpeat-seeking Ateneo opens season against retooled UP Maroons

ATENEO begins its quest for a fourth consecutive UAAP championship against a retooled University of the Philippines side under the first-round schedule released by the college league on Thursday.

The clash between the Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons will be the centerpiece of the first quadruple-header schedule which will tip off on March 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The game marks an early collision course between two of the title favorites in the league with Ange Kouame and SJ Belangel carrying the flag for Ateneo against a resolute UP crew that will lean on Ricci Rivero and Carl Tamayo.

Tip off is at 4 p.m., with other games scheduled at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas raise the curtains in that opening gameday, followed by Adamson and National University, and La Salle facing University of the East in the nightcap.

Continue reading below ↓

Bubble set-up

Games will all be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

As discussed by league officials, the games will be held behind closed doors with teams coming into the venue from their respective in-campus bubbles still pursuant to the approved health guidelines between the UAAP, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See full first-round schedule:

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.