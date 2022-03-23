Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Four-peat seeking Ateneo given ‘favorite’ tag by rival coaches

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Gilas' naturalized Filipno player Ange Kouame from Ivory Coast heads the Blue Eagles' bid for a fourth straight title.

    WINNER of three straight titles, Ateneo unsurprisingly is being considered by rival schools as the team to beat for the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

    Coaches were in agreement the Blue Eagles, led by Gilas naturalized player Ange Kouame and national pool teammates SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso, are the favorites in the tournament opening on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Coach Tab Baldwin, however, argued that this tag may not be that appropriate given the key names he lost from UAAP Season 82.

    "It’s difficult. We have a lot of roster turnover. The way the we like to prepare and take time with the players for individual development, we really have to forego a lot about that. I think what we’re doing into the season is try to be cohesive," he said.

    UAAP

    Ange Kouame and the Eagles try to extend their reign.

      Aside from the Blue Eagles, also garnering team-to-beat tags are the Far Eastern University, with coach Olsen Racela parading the potent duo of L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos, as well as the rejigged La Salle under coach Derrick Pumaren led by Justine Baltazar and the backcourt duo of Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

      University of the Philippines, retooling with coach Goldwin Monteverde and Carl Tamayo, is also among the notables, while curiously, Pumaren picked the rebuilding University of Santo Tomas, which was ravaged by the exodus following the Sorsogon bubble, as among the most intriguing teams in the field.

