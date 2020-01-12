Former NCAA Jrs MVP Will Gozum leaves UP after two seasons with Maroons

BARELY used in his two years in University of the Philippines, former NCAA Juniors MVP Will Gozum is leaving Diliman.

The 20-year-old forward has already talked to coach Bo Perasol about his decision, with several schools from both the UAAP and the NCAA now seeking to sign the 6-foot-7 banger from Mapua High School.

Gozum struggled to earn his place in the Fighting Maroons' rotation. He only scored a grand total of 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his 4.2 minutes of play in his rookie season when UP reached the Finals in 2018.

Those measly minutes further dropped in his sophomore year this past season as he suited up for only three games and played for only an average of 2 minutes of action.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Gozum is nothing but thankful for his time in UP.

"Thankful ako ng sobra sa kanila, yung support na ginawa nila for me is sobrang walang katulad," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung UP community mismo, yung support nila sa amin every game is walang katulad. Win or lose, they’re always cheering for us. Yung time and effort na binibigay nila para lang makanood ng games namin is sobrang sarap sa feeling, so thankful talaga ako na napunta ako sa UP."

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

Had he decided to stay put, Gozum would still be fighting for minutes with Bright Akhuetie committing for another season. The Maroons have also brought in Maodo Malick Diouf from Centro Escolar University.

Rival schools are now in talks with Gozum, but he will have to redshirt one season before getting a chance to continue his career elsewhere.