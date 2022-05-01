Former Red Robins star Clint Escamis has no regrets moving to Red Warriors

CLINT Escamis’ first season in the UAAP ended up with a 0-14 win-loss record after moving from Mapua where he won two NCAA juniors championships.

Despite the trying times, Escamis said he gained a lot from the experience of playing for the Red Warriors despite the disappointing Season 84, in contrast to Mapua's situation now in the seniors division where they are in the second spot in the Final Four.

“No regrets naman,” said Escamis. “I wish them all the best. Winning sila ngayon, Nasa number two sila sa NC. Decision ko naman na lumipat sa UE, wholehearted naman ‘yun.”

“Kahit talo kami, marami akong na-gain na learnings and experiences within this transfer,” said Escamis.

Escamis finished with nine points and 15 rebounds in UE's 65-53 loss to Adamson.

He says he sees a bright future for the Red Warriors, with the school loaded with young talent.

“Para sa amin, frustrating as a team na wala kaming panalo. Pero ang maganda, marami din kaming natutunan sa games namin with coach Jamike (Jarin) and coach Jack (Santiago). Bright future ahead of us. Young team tapos rebuilding kami. Maraming makikita sa future ng UE,” said Escamis.

Coach Jamike Jarin, Clint Escamis and the Red Warriors end up 0-14. PHOTO: UAAP



The UE season also saw assistant coach Jamike Jarin taking over with the absence of Jack Santiago early in the season, but Escamis said the team did its best not to get affected.

“We owe it to him to do our best. Siya ang nag-build ng team at system namin. We do our best para sa kanya,” said Escamis.

