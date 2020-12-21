Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Former Gilas Youth stud Migs Pascual commits to UE Red Warriors

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mags Matsumoto

    FORMER Gilas Pilipinas Youth stud Migs Pascual has committed to play for University of the East in college, according to Red Warriors coach Jack Santiago.

    "He already committed to us," he said in a short chat with Spin.ph.

    The 5-foot-11 San Beda guard played for the national youth team in the 2017 Seaba Under-16 Championship here and in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Championship in Argentina.

    He previously played for La Salle Zobel before spending the past year with San Beda, netting 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 11.4 minutes of play in the Red Cubs' run to the NCAA Season 95 juniors crown.

      Pascual, 19, still has one more playing year in high school with San Beda before he reunites with fellow Red Cub Josh Alcantara at UE.

      Aside from the two, the Red Warriors also secured the commitments of Orin Catacutan, Brian Enriquez, Kyle Paranada, and CJ Payawal in this extended offseason.

      UE, under the guidance of Santiago, is looking to end a decade-long Final Four drought once the UAAP resumes next year.

