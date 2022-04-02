Fontanilla clutch as sizzling UST nails back-to-back wins

JOSHUA Fontanilla came through in the clutch to secure that University of Santo Tomas' hot streak won't go to waste as it took the 79-72 win over Adamson Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The transferee from St. Clare scored five big points including the booming three in the last 19.3 seconds to make it a 77-70 affair and seal the Growling Tigers' back-to-back victories.

Fontanilla's heroics saved Paul Manalang's blistering 15-point outburst as the team captain shot 5-of-7 from downtown, to go with five assists and three rebounds to lead UST.

The Growling Tigers caught fire from deep, going 14-of-42 from deep to pick up where Sherwin Concepcion left from their first win over University of the East two days back.

"Kita na namin sa mga bata na kaya na nilang tumapos ng game, although yung turnovers namin, nababawasan na," said coach Jinino Manansala.

Fontanilla finished with 10 points off a pair of treys, to go with four boards and three assists, Bryan Santos had nine points and eight rebounds, and Nic Cabanero stepped up with eight points, three boards, two dimes, and two steals in the conquest as UST evened its record to 2-2.

Jerom Lastimosa's near-triple-double effort of 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists went to waste for Adamson as it absorbed its second straight defeat and sink to 1-3.

Lenda Douanga scored 16 points and seven boards, as Vince Magbuhos got eight points, three steals, and two rebounds.

The Scores:

UST 79 -- Manalang 15, Fontanilla 10, Santos 9, Cabanero 8, Concepcion 7, Herrera 6, Ando 6, Manaytay 5, Mantua 5, Yongco 3, Gomez de Liano 3, M. Pangilinan 2, Samudio 0, Canoy 0.

ADAMSON 72 -- Lastimosa 16, Douanga 16, Magbuhos 8, Peromingan 7, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Yerro 4, Colonia 3, Hanapi 3, Manzano 2, Maata 2, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 45-41, 64-58, 78-72.

