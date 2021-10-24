Adamson secures commitment of Yves Dignadice's nephew Flever

FLEVER Dignadice, a nephew of former PBA star Yves Dignadice, has committed to Adamson.

The 6-foot-1 confirmed the development on his Instagram account as he is upbeat on starting his career in the Philippines.

"New journey, new beginnings," he wrote.

Dignadice played for St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, California and will undergo residency, making him eligible to play in UAAP Season 85.

Yves Dignadice is a cousin of Flever's father

Flever joins a young Soaring Falcons crew coached by Nash Racela who will be banking on mainstays Jerom Lastimosa and homegrown players Joem Sabandal and AP Manlapaz.

Flever's father is a cousin of nine-time PBA champion Yves, who made a name for himself as a member of Northern Cement before joining the San Miguel Beermen from 1986 to 1998.

