Five frontline players make up UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five

POSITIONLESS basketball is king as five frontline players will make up the Mythical Team for the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

UAAP Season 84 Mythical 5

Ange Kouame rightfully wins the Season MVP award, running away with his 69.214 statistical points (SPs) after finishing with 12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal.

The league released its official awards list on Tuesday, accounting only for the elimination phase as it handed plums and shunned its traditional way of giving honors by position.

Joining Kouame in the list are La Salle's Justine Baltazar, who ranks at second at 63.0 SPs, University of the Philippines' Zavier Lucero, who's at third with 62.0 SPs, teammate Carl Tamayo, who's at fourth at 57.643 SPs, and La Salle's Michael Phillips, who's tied for sixth with his 54.643 SPs.

Kouame, despite being a naturalized Filipino, is still considered as a foreigner for the awards list which bumps off the chances of UP's Malick Diouf, who's at fifth at 56.929 SPs, and Far Eastern University's Emman Ojuola, who's also tied for sixth at 54.643 SPs.

Tamayo, meanwhile, is officially the Rookie of the Year, edging Phillips for the crown.

The trophies will be handed out on Wednesday before Game Two.

