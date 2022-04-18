Final Four race heats up as UAAP Season 84 returns to action

BUSINESS is about to pick up as the race to the Final Four in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament hits overdrive on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

After a rare seven-day break, all eight teams are recharged as they all try to make it to the semifinals.

Let's take a quick browse on what's to come in another UAAP quadruple-header.

HISTORY MAKERS: University of the Philippines (7-1) is on its longest win streak since 1987, and will have a chance to earn a place in the history books if it can snag its eighth straight win when it takes on Far Eastern University (3-5) at 10 a.m. MVP contender Zavier Lucero will once again be counted on to lead the charge for the Fighting Maroons and attempt a repeat of their 83-76 win in the first round.

DESPERATION TIME: For a largely intact team with lofty goals heading into the season, FEU really hasn't been up to par, especially after suffering a shock 64-63 loss to Adamson last week. Pressure is now building for the Tamaraws to get their act together with L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos hard-pressed to score this win over the Fighting Maroons and keep hopes alive for the Morayta crew now that their seven-season Final Four streak is in grave danger.

BOUNCE BACK: Mark Nonoy had a forgettable first faceoff against his old alma mater when La Salle took the 75-66 win over University of Santo Tomas in the first round. Overcome with emotions, the former Rookie of the Year only had three points on 1-of-6 shooting, on top of three rebounds and one assist while also committing three turnovers. Nonoy can atone for those marks when La Salle (5-3) collides with UST (3-5) at 12:30 p.m.

SHOW OF FORCE: Ateneo (8-0) was given a bit of a scare by University of the East (0-8) in the first half of their first round faceoff before taking the 94-72 rout. The Blue Eagles, determined to stretch that win streak to 35, wants none of those shenanigans when they face off against the bottom-feeding Red Warriors at 4:30 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Numbers may not show it, but Jake Figueroa has been solid in his rookie season so far for National University. Averaging 4.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 16 minutes on the court, the Kapampangan has found his niche in coach Jeff Napa's hard-nosed rotation through eight games. There's probably no other game Figueroa is looking at more than NU (4-4) meeting Adamson (2-6) at 7 p.m., as he looks to make up for his pedestrian statline of seven points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Bulldogs' 71-69 squeaker back in opening day.

