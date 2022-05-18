Ateneo sets aside UAAP disappointment to prepare for final exams

ATENEO may have failed in its quest for a four-peat, but coach Tab Baldwin knows that the bigger wars are still ahead for its players.

And the Blue Eagles' next challenge? The final exams.

Ateneo's next challenge

"Final exams are next for the team and they're not easy," he said on the heels of Ateneo's heartbreaking 72-69 Game Three overtime loss to University of the Philippines last Friday.

It's a tough turnaround for the players as the Blue Eagles try to fulfill their academic obligations after a grueling campaign in UAAP Season 84.

"Typically in light of the fact that these guys have been in a bubble for four months, all of their academics have been online. And the demand from the basketball season has been extraordinary and it put a lot of pressure on them as students. We're trying to give them some support in that," he said.

Regardless, though, Baldwin expects the Blue Eagles to still give it their all in the classroom given the culture that they fostered in the team.

Also, they must have passing grades if they want to be in consideration for the Season 85 roster.

"I would bet you that even through the disappointment, some of them will be studying tonight because exams are coming very quick," he said.

As for Baldwin, he's looking forward to this well deserved break before he plots Ateneo's path back in contention with the next season already slated by September.

"What's next for me? Little bit of time off while they have exams. I'm going to travel a little bit," he said. "And then in early June, we'll get back to work. And think I've got a recruiting trip in late June, early July. But other than that, we'll be training and building for next season."

