Baldwin gets tossed as NU Bulldogs deal Ateneo another loss

NATIONAL University nabbed its third win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the expense of Ateneo, 76-69, on Thursday in San Juan.

Sophomore guard Kean Baclaan paced the Bulldogs with 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists in just 24 minutes of action. Jimwel Figueroa and Michael Malonzo backed him up with 9 and 8 points, respectively.

The Sampaloc-based squad built an 11-point lead at the half, 44-33, but lost it when the Blue Eagles went on a 13-2 run to open the third frame.

But timely buckets by Baclaan and Reinhard Jumamoy enabled the Bulldogs to weather the storm.

Despite the victory, NU coach Jeff Napa reiterated that his team is still far from where they want to be come UAAP Season 86.

“Syempre nandito kami sa preseason para ma-perfect namin yung gusto namin mangyari, para coming into the UAAP season, madali nalang para samin," he said.

The new-look Blue Eagles have now dropped their first two games in the preseason tournament.

Worse head coach Tab Baldwin was thrown out in the middle of the second frame on two straight technical fouls. The former Gilas Pilipinas coach was given a technical for complaining about a non-call and a second one for refusing to leave the court.

First-year swingman Jared Brown led the Loyola-based squad with 13 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. Jason Credo and Kai Ballungay each had 10 points.

The scores:

NU 76 - Baclaan 26, Figueroa 9, Malonzo 8, Clemente 7, Palacielo 6, Casinillo 5, Jumamoy 4, Galinato 3, Gulapa 3, Padrones 3, Perciano 2, Colonia 0, John 0, Parks 0.

Ateneo 69 - Brown 13, Ballungay 10, Credo 10, Padrigao 9, Chiu 7, Lazaro 7, Nieto 3, Espinosa 2, Nwabude 2, Quitevis 2, Obasa 2, Bongo 0, Tuaño 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 44-33, 60-57, 76-69

San Beda 84 - Tagle 24, Sajonia 23, Calimag 10, Puno 8, Alloso 6, Teruel 6, Royo 5, Jalbuena 2, Etulle 0.

EAC 78 - Cosejo 16, Tolentino 16, Robin 10, Maguilano 9, Gurtiza 4, Loristo 4, Umpad 4, Angeles 3, Doria 3, Ochavo 3, Cosa 2, Ednilag 2, Luciano 2, Balowa 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarterscores: 23-29, 38-41, 68-61, 84-78

FEU 95 - Felipe 27, Montemayor 15, Bagunu 12, Añonuevo 8, Buenaventura 8, Pasaol 7, Torres 7, Ona 6, Songcuya 5.

Faith Colleges 58 - Dimawala 15, De Castro 11, Llamado 8, Fernado 7, J.G. Torrato 5, J.M. Torrato 4, Millares 4, Malizon 2, Villamor 2, Laylo 0, Navarez 0, Paguio 0, Quiroz 0, Rabino 0, Roxas 0

Quarterscores: 22-11, 51-29, 72-43, 95-58

UPHSD 94 - Roque 20, Abis 13, Boral 13, Ferreras 12, Nitura 11, Ramirez 10, Barcuma 5, Pagaran 4, Nunez 3, Razon 2, Gelsano 1, Cuevas 0, Movida 0.

AU 81 - Sunga 25, Valencia 13, Bagay 7, Camay 6, Mallari 6, Anama 5, Abastillas 4, Talampas 3, Villarente 3, Dela Cruz 2, Domingo 2, Flores 2, Rosalin 2, Oftana 1.

Quarterscores: 26 -24, 43-38, 69-64, 94-81