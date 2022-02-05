Filoil Preseason Cup eyes comeback ahead of UAAP

FILOIL Flying V Preseason Cup is making a comeback this March as a tuneup for UAAP teams.

Officials, led by chairman Rey Gamboa, tournament director Joey Guillermo, and commissioner Joe Lipa, have confirmed that talks have been ongoing for the staging of a short preseason tournament ahead of the the UAAP Season 84 later that month.

It will be in a closed-circuit setup with organizers looking to hold games at Paco Arena with the venue poised to host the table officials, referees, and other utility personnel, while the participating teams will come straight from their in-campus training bubbles.

This will be the first time that Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan will not be utilized for the tournament as it remains as the city's main vaccination center.

The Flying V Preseason Cup will be held outside its home for the first time

Filoil officials are still in talks with the UAAP schools as it hopes to serve as a pilot test for the health protocols to be put in place, as well as providing the much-needed tuneup games for the varsity squads.

It is looking to wrap up the preseason games within two weeks, a little over two weeks clear of UAAP's planned start on March 26.

All participating teams will play each game day, with the semifinals and finals being contested in a knockout format.

It has been three years since Filoil last held a summer tournament, with San Beda beating La Salle in the seniors championship.

