UP Maroons secure second seed in Filoil Preseason Cup quarters

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the University of the East Red Warriors, 103-81, and secure the second seed in its group in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Harold Alarcon led the way with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Francis Lopez and CJ Cansino had 15 and 14, respectively, as the Fighting Maroons (7-2) claimed the second seed in their group behind unbeaten La Salle.

The Maroons now await their quarterfinal opponent, which will be determined after the final day of the eliminations on Thursday.

Cansino, who is on the comeback trail after knee surgery, struggled to find his shot during the first half, but UP deputy coach Christian Luanzon praised the veteran swingman for not losing confidence.

“CJ is a guy that will never hesitate and has the green light [to shoot]. Siguro nakatulong din yung how he [CJ] finished in the first half, in terms of his confidence. Kaya noong pagpasok niya nung second half, ayun, it turned out well for us in the end,” he said.

Noy Remogat exploded for 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the Red Warriors. New foreign recruit Delveion Jackson added 18 markers and 16 boards.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

SAN SEBASTIAN 85 - Desoyo 21, Escobido 15, RA Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Suico 7, Aguilar 6, Castor 4, RL Gabat 3, Barroga 2, Velasco 2, Shanoda 2, Concha 2, Pascual 0, Paglinawan 0

ARELLANO 78 - Talampas 20, Sunga 14, Camay 13, Mallari 10, Bagay 8, Abastillas 7, Valencia 3, Rosalin 2, Dela Cruz 1, Villarente 0, Domingo 0, Oftana 0, Antonio 0, Anama 0

QUARTERS: 20-16, 41-37, 65-56, 85-78

SECOND GAME

ATENEO 92 - Ballungay 22, Quitevis 13, Nieto 11, Espinosa 11, Tuano 8, Chiu 8, Lazaro 6, Quitevis 5, Ong 5, Credo 3, Padrigao 0, Gomez 0

FAITH COLLEGES 53 - Dimawala 11, Fernado 11, Tan 10, JM Torrato 7, Navarez 5, De Castro 3, Llamado 2, Millares 2, Amparo 2

QUARTERS: 24-13, 42-21, 67-34, 92-53

THIRD GAME

UP 103 - Alarcon 17, Lopez 15, Cansino 14, Alter 11, Torres 11, Cagulangan 9, Briones 9, Felicilda 4, Pablo 4, Belmonte 4, Gagate 3, Abadiano 2

UE 81 - Remogat 30, Jackson 18, J Dumont-Cruz 11, Gilbuena 9, Rosete 4, Lingo-Lingo 3, Robles 2, Langit 2, Maga 2, Tomas 0, Galang 0, Palaroan 0, Maglupay 0, Maxie 0

QUARTERS: 19-18, 47-40, 68-66, 103-81