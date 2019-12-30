Former Batang Gilas prospect Ethan Kirkness commits to UP Maroons

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines continued to prepare for the future after securing the commitment of 6-foot-10 prospect Ethan Kirkness.

Kirkness' father Michael confirmed the news in a report by the Tiebreaker Times, citing education as the main reason for the Fil-Aussie big man's move.

"We chose UP because of their academics. It is a really good school," he was quoted as saying.

Kirkness has been one of the most intriguing talents for the Gilas Youth team but has yet to be called up owing to issues on his knee.

The 17-year-old, though, has been working tirelessly to rebuild himself as he currently trains with Xpress Basketball in Queensland, Australia.

Kirkness is clear to play for the Fighting Maroons come UAAP Season 83 if he earns a spot in coach Bo Perasol's roster.