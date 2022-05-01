One foot in the semis for FEU with rout of also-ran UST

FAR Eastern University gained at least a playoff for a Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 84 seniors basketball tournament after a 109-65 rout of University of Santo Tomas on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bryan Sajonia scored 27 points as the Tamaraws coached by Olsen Racela finished the elimination round with a 7-7 win-loss record.

The FEU win also ousted Adamson, handled by former Tamaraws head coach Nash Racela, from the quarterfinal picture.

FEU hopes for a National University loss to La Salle in the third game to gain outright entry in the Final Four.

A win by NU will force a playoff for the No. 4 spot between the Tamaraws and the Bulldogs.

LJ Gonzales and the Tamaraws end te elims with an even record. PHOTO: UAAP

Sajonia was on fire, draining seven of his 10 shots from threes including five in the third where FEU outscored UST, 35-13, in the quarter.

The Growling Tigers ended their season with a 3-11 win-loss record, falling to their sixth straight defeat under first-year head coach Jino Manansala.

Rjay Abarrientos had 11 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Royce Alforque and LJ Gonzales contributed 10 apiece for the Tamaraws.

The scores:

FEU 109 – Sajonia 27, Abarrientos 11, Alforque 10, Gonzales 10, Sleat 9, Ojuola 8, Torres 8, BIenes 8, Celzo 6, Gravera 5, Dulatre 2, Sandagon 2, Tempra 2, Li 1, Coquia 0.

UST 65 – Cabanero 16, Fontanilla 13, Concepcion 10, Manalang 6, Manaytay 5, Pangilinan 5, Canoy 4, Gomez de Liano 3, Ando 2, Garing 1, Herrera 0, Yongco 0, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15; 49-34; 84-47; 109-65,

