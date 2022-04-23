Sajonia typifies hot shooting as FEU wallops UE, keeps in step for 4th

FAR Eastern University had its guns ablaze and kept itself in step for the fourth spot in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament with a 30-point bloodbath of University of the East, 91-61, Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tamaraws came out hot off the gates with a 24-7 opener and refused to pull punches on the Red Warriors with Patrick Sleat's layup making it a 39-point spread, 91-52, with 2:05 remaining.

Bryan Sajonia shot 5-of-10 from threes for his career-best 17 points, while RJ Abarrientos also drained four triples for his 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds in this handy victory.

FEU forced itself in a tie with Adamson for fourth spot with their identical 5-6 records.

Xyrus Torres also made four three-pointers for his 15 points and four boards, Sleat got 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals, and L-Jay Gonzales got 10 points from a pair of triples, on top of seven assists and two boards.

The Tamaraws were just clicking from deep, making 16 of their 37 three-pointers for a sky-high 43-percent from the field.

"For a coach, it's always refreshing to have your players shoot that well but yun ang kailangan namin ngayon, us gaining the confidence we need going to the crucial stage of the tournament," said coach Olsen Racela.

Only helping FEU's cause was it lording the boards, 59 to 27, despite Emman Ojuola only playing 15 minutes and grabbing seven rebounds in this win.

Nikko Paranada led the also-ran UE with 15 points, four steals, and three rebounds, as Harvey Pagsanjan got 10 points and four boards.

The Red Warriors dropped to 0-11 for the season.

The Scores:

FEU 91 -- Sajonia 17, Torres 15, Sleat 12, Abarrientos 12, Gonzales 10, Gravera 7, Tempra 5, Celzo 5, Alforque 2, Ojuola 2, Li 2, Sandagon 2, Bienes 0, Dulatre 0.

UE 61 -- N. Paranada 15, Pagsanjan 10, K. Paranada 7, Catacutan 7, Antiporda 6, Villanueva 5, Beltran 4, P. Cruz 2, Guevarra 2, J. Cruz 2, Escamis 1, Abatayo 0, Sawat 0, Tulabut 0, Lorenzana 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 24-7, 53-26, 73-40, 91-61.

