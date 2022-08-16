FEU takes extra precaution as Chiolo Anonuevo returns to action

FAR Eastern University is glad to have Chiolo Anonuevo back in the preseason, but is being extra careful as they prepare for the big event.
"It feels good to be back," said the 6-foot-4 forward who is coming off a dislocated right foot.
Anonuevo shook off the cobwebs on Monday as he played 12 minutes and put up three points, six rebounds, and one assist in FEU's 76-42 rout of Jose Rizal University in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.
"It's all mixed emotions for my first game back, but it's good to be back on the court playing with them. It was hard being on the sidelines watching them and really not do anything," he said.
Anonuevo only played nine minutes in his lone game this past UAAP Season 84 before the injury kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the past five months.
The 20-year-old is slowly but surely regaining his old form much to the delight of coach Olsen Racela.
"We know what Chiolo can bring. We're more than happy na nakabalik na si Chiolo because we know what he went through," said the mentor. "It's not just the physical aspect but more of mental aspect na kailangan mong tugunan. So I'm just happy na nakalaro siya."
But FEU is willing to play the long game as they don't want to rush Anonuevo's road back and slowly immerse him back with his Tamaraw teammates.
"Nag-iingat na kami sa kanya," said Racela. "It's his first game back after the UAAP tournament so dahan-dahan pa rin. We don't want na biglain din siya." Jethro Castillo
