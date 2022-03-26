FEU Tamaraws rest L-Jay Gonzales due to sprained ankle

FAR Eastern University coach Olsen Racela allayed fears over the status of L-Jay Gonzales and clarified that his benching on the team's 76-51 win over University of Santo Tomas was a preventive measure.

The Tamaraws erred on the side of caution as Gonzales suffered a sprained ankle two days ago in practice and ultimately prevented him to play in their season-opening win on Saturday.

"Na-sprain si L-Jay two days ago and he was a gametime decision," said Racela.

Highly anticipated was this first game for FEU as it would have been the first game together of Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos in the seniors division.

The two won a juniors crown together in UAAP Season 79 the partnership in the seniors has been highly anticipated.





Olsen Racela and the Tamaraws get a big win despite the absence of L-Jay Gonzales

However, Racela prioritized Gonzales' overall health and as FEU built a big 47-18 halftime lead, ultimately decided to rest the third year guard altogether.

"When we got that lead, nag-decide na kami not to use him para ipahinga na for the next games," he said.

Gonzales is expected to be a big piece of the Morayta side's success this season reeling from his 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assist averages back in UAAP Season 82.

He, though, is expected to be back in the saddle for Tuesday's titanic clash against defending champion Ateneo.

