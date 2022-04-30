FEU focuses on the now with Final Four seat within reach

REGARDLESS of the roller-coaster season that Far Eastern University has had, coach Olsen Racela just feels fortunate that it's still in a position to make it through to the UAAP Season 84 Final Four.

Olsen on FEU semis bid

"Our goal remains the same: to make it to the Final Four," he said after his team's 70-53 loss to Ateneo on Thursday.

Sticking to the "next play mentality" that he has invoked on the Tamaraws this season, Racela is also applying the same approach with one game remaining in their elimination schedule.

What's next is University of Santo Tomas, and a win for FEU would assure it of at least a playoff for the fourth spot.

"Right now, kailangan namin yung next which is UST. So that's our focus right now," he said, with the Tamaraws still tied with the NU Bulldogs for fourth with 6-7 records.

Except for this last game against Ateneo, FEU has slowly gotten its groove to recover from its forgettable first-round showing.

Continue reading below ↓

RJ Abarrientos and L-Jay Gonzales have slowly gotten their grooves back, while Xyrus Torres has also emerged as a viable weapon for the Tamaraws. Emman Ojuola has also been exceptional in providing that presence down low, while young bloods like Patrick Sleat and James Tempra have gained significant experiences in the wings for the Morayta crew.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It's a continuous growth that's in line with Racela's plans for FEU. But as promising as those wards are, the mentor has yet to see them collectively deliver in one stroke.

"We're happy with the development of our other players, but we’re hoping that collectively magawa namin yun. There are some players na nag-struggle pa rin for us, but there some players na really naggo-grow during this season," he said.

Those fears came to a head in this Blue Eagles defeat where the Tamaraws weren't just tested physically but also mentally.

"As a team, kailangan pa namin to play collectively because we do that in spurts eh. Like [in the game against Ateneo], I like the effort our players but against Ateneo, hindi enough ang effort and energy for 40 minutes because you have to play smart as well," said Racela.

Continue reading below ↓

"So yun yung hinahanapan namin ng balance sa kanila: you give your effort and energy, but at the same time you gotta play smart also. So hopefully learning ito sa amin at may lesson ito sa amin moving forward."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That's in the past, though, and FEU is determined to pick up the valuable lessons from this loss in the leadup to the Final Four, starting in this make-or-break game against UST.

"We don’t wanna look at the other games as of this moment. Our focus is really on UST and how to prepare against them," he said. "We're aware of the situation pero ngayon, kailangan muna naming paghandaan ang UST."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.