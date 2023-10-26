Denok Miranda says he only has respect, gratitude for Coach Tab

By Justine Anne Gaerlan

FAR Eastern University coach Denok Miranda has nothing but respect for Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin even after the Tamaraws stunned the defending champions to open the second round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“Syempre si Coach Tab is one of the best coaches in the UAAP,” said Miranda after the Tamaraws repeated over the Blue Eagles, 62-59, on senior guard L-Jay Gonzales last-gasp three-pointer on Wednesday.

The first-year head coach bared FEU has so much respect for Baldwin and Ateneo that they braced for a comeback the entire time.

“Expected naman namin na babalik yung Ateneo kasi grabe yung team nila, sobrang disiplinado," Miranda said. "‘Yung natutunan namin sa past games namin, sa ganitong sitwasyon, ‘yung composure at execution sa offense at defense, lumabas.”

Miranda became the first head coach to sweep a Baldwin team at Ateneo, but he only had gratitude to the veteran mentor who coached him late in his PBA career.

“Maganda yung naging relationship namin niyan ‘nung time namin sa Talk ‘N Text. Naging player niya ako,” he said.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako kay Coach Tab kasi ang dami kong natutunan sa kanya. Tsaka nagpaalam din ako sa kanya na ibu-blueprint ko rin yung system niya.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph