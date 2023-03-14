FEU Baby Tamaraws a win away from UAAP juniors title

FAR EASTERN University-Diliman rallied from 11 points down to beat Adamson, 85-74, and move on the cusp of winning the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball crown on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Baby Tamaraws, who are eyeing their first title since UAAP Season 79, beat the Baby Falcons in three meetings this year to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three finals.

Trailing by 11 points in the first half, the Baby Tamaraws held the Baby Falcons to only nine field goals in the last two periods to claim the series opener.

A VJ Pre lay-up off a John Rey Pasaol assist put FEU-Diliman ahead at 58-57 with 1:21 in the third period. The Baby Tamaraws continued to roll as Kirby Mongcopa's triple gave the Baby Tamaraws a 69-59 lead with 6:29 left and never looked back.

"Yung first na nilaro namin, hindi pang-playoffs eh. Yun ang sinabi ko sa kanila sa halftime na maglaro kami na pang-playoff. Feeling ko ramdam nila yung panalo nila noong Final Four," said FEU-Diliman coach Allan Albano.

Mongcopa had a huge 20-point, 20-point outing to go along with eight assists for the Baby Tamaraws.

Game 2 is set at 4 p.m. on Friday.

"Itong panalo ngayon, hindi pa rin kami makuntento. Kailangang gumawa ng paraan para next game, para makuha ang dapat," said Mongcopa.

Luke Felipe had 14 points, five boards and two steals, Pasaol and Jedric Daa each had 13 points while Dwyne Miranda chipped in 10 points, eight boards, and two assists for FEU-Diliman. Pre grabbed 10 rebounds

Peter Rosillo led the Baby Falcons with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists while Carlo Bonzalida, who had a no-relief job in the second half, had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The scores:

FEU-D (85) - Mongcopa 20, Felipe 14, Pasaol 13, Daa 13, Miranda 10, Pre 8, Cabonilas 7, Salangsang 0, Bautista 0, Pascual 0.

Adamson (74) - Rosillo 19, Bonzalida 18, Reyes 15, Edding 9, Medina 6, Abayon 3, Garcia 2, Mepaña 2, Sajili 0.

Quarterscores: 25-23, 39-50, 60-59, 85-74.