What went wrong for UST in Season 86, according to Cuan

WITH three games to spare, UST has its sights set on leaving a dismal UAAP Season 86 men's basketball campaign behind.

Should the Tigers lose to their remaining foes NU, UP, and FEU, they will unfortunately match their lackluster one-win run in Season 85.

UST assistant coach Japs Cuan frankly bared what went wrong in another forgettable season for the España side.

"Ang hirap kasi we're really pushing the guys at nakikita mong pagod na pagod na sila. 'Yung rotations namin, sobrang naghahanap talaga si Coach (Pido Jarencio) ng mabubunot," said Cuan.

"'Yung consistency lang sana ng mga ibang players namin day in and day out. Kasi minsan, yung isang player ganito, off. For us to really win, lahat talaga dapat mag-contribute," he added.

But ahead of their closing three-game stretch, Cuan shared Jarencio's battlecry for their wards to "make a good fight."

"Coach Pido said in the dugout na he wants to see the players give it their all and their best in the last three games for the (UST) community na nandyan pa rin, sumusuporta sa'min. (He told the team to) make a good fight in the last three games," Cuan said.

Seeing the positives for UST

Cuan, who shared how he remains proud of the team despite their string of defeats, took pride in the immeasurable effort the Tigers gave all-season long.

"I think the most encouraging part (of our season) is how in spite na short kami lagi, tina-try ng mga players na i-fill yung gap na wala sa amin in the beginning," Cuan shared.

"It's just frustrating lang kasi you can see 'yung effort ng mga players and we just couldn't get the win."

