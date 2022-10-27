Expect more surprises from Red Warriors, says Jack Santiago

COACH Jack Santiago is hoping University of the East won't get complacent after a first round that blew away expectations.

The Red Warriors, in the hunt for a UAAP Final Four spot, ended the first round tied with Adamson and La Salle at fourth with identical 3-4 records.

"I don't want my players to be complacent na eh. Kumbaga, wala tayong import, di baleng matalo. We have three wins already but we haven't achieved enough," Santiago told reporters after their 91-76 loss to Ateneo.

"Kung tutuusin, kaya talaga nilang mag-compete. Kahit na walang mga import. Sinasabi nila na we are the only team na walang import and yet nakaka-compete," he added.

Kyle Paranada and the Warriors share fourth spot with La Salle and Adamson at 3-4. PHOTO: UAAP

"Pwede pa namin, kaya pa naming maka-four, maka-five. Every game, we're gonna push our teams to win the games."

Behind the play of Fil-Am recruits Luis Villegas, Kyle and Nikko Paranada, UE scored wins against FEU, UST, and La Salle.

The trio averaged a combined 38 points a game, a huge chunk of the team's 74.1 average.

Santiago also urged his players to be more disciplined on offense, as their inexperience unfurled during the second half against the Blue Eagles.

Trailing by just two at the half, the Red Warriors gave up a 17-0 run to start the third and never was able to come close.

"I think yun ang immaturity ng team na nawala ang direksyon ng offense namin, nagkanya-kanya in short. Pumunta kami doon sa gusto ng Ateneo na gawin namin," lamented Santiago.

"We allowed to do kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin namin. Siguro, we will go back to the drawing board and maybe we'll show the video of the games sa mga bata just to realize yung mga little things na dapat ma-avoid next game."

